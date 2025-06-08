rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Huyler, No. 2 Times building, Troy, N. Y.
Save
Edit Image
public domain vintage doll19th centuryvintage toyvintage library cardskite drawingpersonartbuilding
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395983/imageView license
Chocolat Menier
Chocolat Menier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907511/chocolat-menierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907679/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395922/imageView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906949/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395955/imageView license
H. O. Wilbur & Sons, chocolate & cocoa manufacturers, Philadelphia, Pa.
H. O. Wilbur & Sons, chocolate & cocoa manufacturers, Philadelphia, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908803/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716026/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906475/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395824/imageView license
Pratt's Astral Oil
Pratt's Astral Oil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907852/pratts-astral-oilFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap
Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907848/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
"The Twins" - Scott's Emulsion, Scott & Bowne
"The Twins" - Scott's Emulsion, Scott & Bowne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908721/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Heckers' perfect baking powder
Heckers' perfect baking powder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908035/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Theobroma Cacao
Theobroma Cacao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906914/theobroma-cacaoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView license
The A B C Class.
The A B C Class.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907421/the-classFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements, editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView license
Theobroma Cacao. M, branch showing flowers and leaves. F, Pod containing seeds
Theobroma Cacao. M, branch showing flowers and leaves. F, Pod containing seeds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906913/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396114/imageView license
Ozama Coffee
Ozama Coffee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907813/ozama-coffeeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395894/imageView license
"I Dream - Ice Cream"
"I Dream - Ice Cream"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906766/dream-ice-creamFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
"Domestic"
"Domestic"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908703/domesticFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Gross, children's clothing, Marble Hall.
Gross, children's clothing, Marble Hall.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906571/image-arts-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Library open Instagram post template, editable text
Library open Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601905/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Favorite Cream Root Beer.
Favorite Cream Root Beer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906123/favorite-cream-root-beerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Use Pyle's Pearline - Little Mischief
Use Pyle's Pearline - Little Mischief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906299/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion PowerPoint template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion PowerPoint template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396099/imageView license
Compliments of the Sterling baking powder.
Compliments of the Sterling baking powder.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907550/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage party night Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage party night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563326/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dilworth's Coffee is unequaled.
Dilworth's Coffee is unequaled.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907581/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license