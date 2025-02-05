rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rita paper doll in outfits
Save
Edit Image
paper dollephemeradollspublic domain vintage dollvintage paperlibrary paperpublic domain paper dollsshoes
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Richard paper doll
Richard paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907768/richard-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView license
Billy paper doll
Billy paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907697/billy-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView license
Rita paper doll
Rita paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907763/rita-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Vintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remix
Vintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643786/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView license
Barbara paper doll
Barbara paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907703/barbara-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Antique objects collage computer wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
Antique objects collage computer wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101811/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Gloria paper doll in outfits
Gloria paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907748/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Greek sculpture collage desktop wallpaper, vintage background, editable design
Greek sculpture collage desktop wallpaper, vintage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101776/greek-sculpture-collage-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-background-editable-designView license
Jimmy paper doll in outfits
Jimmy paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907744/jimmy-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain license
Antique objects collage HD wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
Antique objects collage HD wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101749/antique-objects-collage-wallpaper-ephemera-background-editable-designView license
Gloria paper doll clothing
Gloria paper doll clothing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907713/gloria-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower collage computer wallpaper, paper crafts background, editable design
Vintage flower collage computer wallpaper, paper crafts background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110256/png-abstract-aesthetic-backgroundView license
Richard paper doll in outfits
Richard paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905641/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel HD wallpaper, vintage collage background, editable design
Aesthetic horse carousel HD wallpaper, vintage collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110276/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Alice paper doll
Alice paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907647/alice-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picnic aesthetic computer wallpaper, paper crafts background, editable design
Vintage picnic aesthetic computer wallpaper, paper crafts background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110263/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Ann paper doll in outfits
Ann paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907701/ann-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain license
Storytelling session blog banner template
Storytelling session blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443387/storytelling-session-blog-banner-templateView license
Bonny paper doll in outfits
Bonny paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905600/bonny-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain license
Fish illustration background, animal collage mixed media
Fish illustration background, animal collage mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662473/fish-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView license
Billy paper doll in outfits
Billy paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907716/billy-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements and 'Journey' text, editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements and 'Journey' text, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769208/image-background-aesthetic-transparent-pngView license
Diana paper doll
Diana paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907708/diana-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Eclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template design
Eclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318554/image-background-transparent-png-catView license
Betty paper doll
Betty paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907696/betty-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Retro fish digital note background, surreal hybrid animal collage art
Retro fish digital note background, surreal hybrid animal collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663191/retro-fish-digital-note-background-surreal-hybrid-animal-collage-artView license
Ann paper doll
Ann paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906135/ann-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
News magazine Instagram post template
News magazine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640055/news-magazine-instagram-post-templateView license
Carol paper doll
Carol paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907709/carol-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000524/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Billy paper doll (1940–1949) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally…
Billy paper doll (1940–1949) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184899/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Newspaper workshop Instagram post template
Newspaper workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640008/newspaper-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Dot paper doll
Dot paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905639/dot-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife aesthetic background, vintage collage, editable design
Wildlife aesthetic background, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099921/wildlife-aesthetic-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
Betty paper doll in outfits
Betty paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907712/betty-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain license
Deer aesthetic collage, editable design
Deer aesthetic collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099927/deer-aesthetic-collage-editable-designView license
Ida paper doll
Ida paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907743/ida-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license