Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage itemsastralpaintings artpublic domain oil painting19th centurypublic domain oil painting artfat personpersonPratt's Astral OilOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1795 x 2668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseGilbert S. Graves Laundry Starch, Gilbert S. Graves Family Gloss Starchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907660/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMerchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907777/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseArmour & Co. Pure Leaf Lardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908018/armour-co-pure-leaf-lardFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIf I am Darwin's grandpa, it follows don't you see, that what is good for man and beast, is doubly good for me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906987/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseUse Boston Coach Oilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907787/use-boston-coach-oilFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseMerrick Thread Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907887/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseHot Box now and then - polar greasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908793/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe attack. Granite iron ware.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908635/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513311/image-border-cloud-treeView license"The Twins" - Scott's Emulsion, Scott & Bownehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908721/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe in Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763013/breathe-instagram-post-templateView license"The Champion"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908027/the-championFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio exhibition poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731441/art-studio-exhibition-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908568/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseEdwin C. Burt & Co. Manufacturers of fine shoes, New York. Presented by F. R. Shaw, Bath, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907559/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23360652/image-person-art-manView licenseGo away! This is Libby McNeill & Libby's Cooked Corned Beef for grandmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908805/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOzama Coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907813/ozama-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseFood market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975003/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHumphrey's Witch Hazel Oil, the great household remedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906177/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView licenseWelcome Light Oilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906630/welcome-light-oilFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseAnchor Line, United States mail steamershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907420/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChas. Counselman & Co.'s Royal Hamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906645/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11974975/watermelon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907038/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair editable poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honore Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051630/image-people-art-vintageView licenseDougherty's New England Condensed Mince Meathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908049/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license