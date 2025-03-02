Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Image19th centurypostcard vintagevintage advertisementvintage soapsoap advertisement vintage19thadultsadvertisingSoapine, makes hard water soft!Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 830 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2614 x 1807 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView licenseI use Soapine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907940/use-soapineFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe biggest things ever put into water - Soapine did ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907463/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783410/beach-club-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSoapine rises above everythinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907899/image-arts-vintage-balloonsFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSoapine on its way around the worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906238/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCan a leopard change his spots? Why, certainly, if he can get hold of Soapine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907506/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053097/beach-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseKendall M'f'g Co.'s Leader Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907741/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807285/fashion-history-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseClean up with French Laundry soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906937/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830812/beach-party-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseTry Lavine for washinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905340/try-lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752015/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseUse Lautz Bro's. & Co's. Marseilles White Soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907943/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643475/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWelcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907961/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733792/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseKemp's Manure Spreader will spread any and all kinds of yard and stable manures. Broad cast or in rows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906985/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseW. S. Underwood Pianos, Organs, Sewing machines, Wheeler & Wilson M'f'g Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907090/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643471/tropical-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePearline the queen of the bath as well as the laundry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907847/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821552/tropical-resort-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907848/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaird's bloom of youth and white lilac soap. Beautify the complexion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906190/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630415/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHand Sapoliohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908696/hand-sapolioFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249354/fashion-history-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseScourenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906236/scoureneFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseDandy Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907582/dandy-soapFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547446/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLavine for washing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907738/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseIvorine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905331/ivorineFree Image from public domain license