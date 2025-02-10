Edit ImageCrop42SaveSaveEdit Imagejessie wilcox smithjessie willcox smithpostervintage advertisementfemale portrait paintingsvintage postergarden advertisementportrait paintingIn the gardenOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 801 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2868 x 4296 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCheckershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905927/checkersFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763826/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMorninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905973/morningFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201357/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFairy taleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907902/fairy-talesFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764330/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSupperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907957/supperFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11247779/homeschool-guide-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFairy tales. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16443774/fairy-tales-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704465/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren's book week, November 15th to 20th 1920. More books in the home!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905952/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001359/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFishing scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908554/fishing-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704452/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnowshoeinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906831/snowshoeingFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001443/book-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSunny dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907949/sunny-dayFree Image from public domain licenseOne more chapter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835781/one-more-chapter-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe first bible lessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908406/the-first-bible-lessonFree Image from public domain licenseFamily book club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822021/family-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdvertisement for G. Wiedman Brewing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907880/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776282/junior-book-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEvening prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904192/evening-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776418/homeschool-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHunter tripping over doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908644/hunter-tripping-over-dogFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026752/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung couple with hunter in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908645/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseSunset, Cape Ann, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908654/sunset-cape-ann-massFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835815/happy-world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe north woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906812/the-north-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776288/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung couple in the woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908646/young-couple-the-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715585/school-admission-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFour designs for a book on one sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906583/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776422/homeschool-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna looking up towards the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908451/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776291/junior-book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKid's play-groundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908221/kids-play-groundFree Image from public domain license