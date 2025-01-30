Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagewar postersadolph treidlervintage posterpostertraintrain postermotor posterstrains public domainHere's a war job for you!Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3216 x 4113 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseWork on a farm… this summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907528/work-farm-this-summerFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLoose talk can cause thishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907497/loose-talk-can-cause-thisFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEnlist in a proud profession! Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905370/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369731/home-repair-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBe a Cadet Nurse. The girl with a future!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907455/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176470/may-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWe have just begun to fight!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907525/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMay day social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588587/may-day-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePlant a victory garden. Our food is fightinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905419/image-background-paper-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGender equality Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926541/gender-equality-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScribner's for March, the automobile in Africa by Sir Henry Norman, MP.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908371/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMay day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11585310/may-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYou can't afford to miss either! Buy war bonds every paydayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907523/image-background-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseOf course I can! I'm as patriotic as can be -- and ration points won't worry me!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905416/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGender equality Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761004/gender-equality-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDon't shiver next winter… order coal now!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905374/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBecause somebody talked!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907456/because-somebody-talkedFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitch in and help! Join the Women's Land Army of the U.S. Crop Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905384/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489130/empowering-women-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe sky's the limit! Keep buying war bondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907955/image-background-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseTraining course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMillions of troops are on the move... is your trip necessary?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907493/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369730/home-repair-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAmerica needs your scrap rubberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905375/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615418/home-repair-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBefore sunset. Buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907454/image-art-vintage-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369752/home-repair-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpirit of 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907492/spirit-1917Free Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseJoin the army air service. Be an American eagle!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905417/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814479/woman-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFood will win the war. Wheat is needed for the allieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907457/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNational train day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732166/national-train-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWe here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain... remember Dec. 7th!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905114/image-arts-vintage-smokeFree Image from public domain license