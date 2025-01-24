Edit ImageCrop173SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage frogvintage posterpostervintage postcardvintage advertisementvintage advertisingchesterfrog artPerfumed with Palmer's Extra CologneOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 847 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1820 x 2577 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRight to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761332/png-america-american-artView licenseHoyt's German Cologne perfumed with fragrant & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907794/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670008/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePerfumed with Hoyt's German Cologne, fragrant & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907933/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView licenseCorning's German Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907677/cornings-german-cologneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseUse only Hoyt's new floral colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906425/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281834/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-designView licenseArmant's Perfumes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907609/armants-perfumesFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView licenseIn search of flowers for Taylor's Premium Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905335/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFrog documentary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713386/frog-documentary-poster-templateView licenseReturning with flower for Taylor's Premium Cologne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907977/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf flyer mockup on wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263019/leaf-flyer-mockup-wallView licenseEau de Cologne, celebrated for many years for its delightful fragrance. Superior to that made in Germany.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907691/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642037/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseGross, children's clothing, Marble Hall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906571/image-arts-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseFrog documentary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737444/frog-documentary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784664/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSolon Palmer, Perfumer, New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908729/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife documentary poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620139/wildlife-documentary-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWelcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907961/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld frog day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12040935/world-frog-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA fly. J. Merrill & Son, booksellers and stationers, 37 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907598/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseToad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577859/toad-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMay Bloomer, Palmer, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908749/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050707/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseMerrick Thread Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907887/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713226/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseLiberty enlightening the world as to the best six cord thread in the market.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906392/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711400/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseThe leading soaps of Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907770/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWe invite your inspection of our stock of dry goods, carpets, cloaks, and draperies. The oldest and largest dry goods house…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseLiberty enlightening the world as to the best six cord thread in the market.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907888/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447635/biology-class-poster-templateView licenseOriental Tooth Paste, an unrivalled preparation for cleansing, beautifying & preserving the teeth & gums.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907938/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license