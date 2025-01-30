Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain postersvintage patentpublic domain vintage patentvintage medicinestreet posterpatents public domaintrade cardspatentI use celluloid eye-glassesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 790 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1824 x 2769 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSmart investments editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617136/smart-investments-editable-poster-templateView license"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908108/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseDr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licenseAyer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908010/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable product packaging, business mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702403/editable-product-packaging-business-mockupView licenseBalm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdvertising billboard sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12116362/advertising-billboard-sign-editable-mockupView licenseSeidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents eachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908746/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery service poster template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405971/delivery-service-poster-template-cute-doodleView licenseVegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSelling business ideas, paper craft collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958163/selling-business-ideas-paper-craft-collage-art-editable-designView licenseSt. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907038/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSelling business ideas, paper craft collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807937/selling-business-ideas-paper-craft-collage-art-editable-designView licenseWistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSelling business ideas, paper craft collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958338/selling-business-ideas-paper-craft-collage-art-editable-designView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer saved Papa's hair from turning gray, and falling off, and will save yours. Keeps the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906356/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDill pickles label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14523021/dill-pickles-label-template-editable-designView licenseT. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for ladies toilet. It will give you a luxurient head of hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908025/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseShipping service poster template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410097/shipping-service-poster-template-cute-doodleView licenseJudson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908068/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOrange fashion poster editable template, streetwear apparel brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497239/imageView licenseAyer's Pillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908051/ayers-pillFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201423/innovation-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseI like Scott's Emulsion - it is just as nice as cream.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907772/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral obituary poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712363/funeral-obituary-poster-template-and-designView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118038/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseAyer's Pills, the little favorites.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908047/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608776/thank-you-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRay Hubbell's patent ornamental metal corners for oil cloths.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908731/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907707/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrand building, marketing & business element editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544015/brand-building-marketing-business-element-editable-designView licenseChild ice skating.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907519/child-ice-skatingFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725247/traditional-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseMerchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907777/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseAyer's Pills - the fight for the standard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908040/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license