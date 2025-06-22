rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
White Swan Soap.
Save
Edit Image
soap vintagepublic domain swansoapvintage flower trading cards public domainvintage swan trading cards public domain19th centuryvintage swansswan vintage public domain
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395983/imageView license
White Swan Soap.
White Swan Soap.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906290/white-swan-soapFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Lavine for washing.
Lavine for washing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907738/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395922/imageView license
Thurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.
Thurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906265/image-flower-roses-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395955/imageView license
Use Lautz Bro's. & Co's. Marseilles White Soap.
Use Lautz Bro's. & Co's. Marseilles White Soap.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907943/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716026/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Scourene
Scourene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906236/scoureneFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Ivorine.
Ivorine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905331/ivorineFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395824/imageView license
Soapine, makes hard water soft!
Soapine, makes hard water soft!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907894/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Use Pyle's Pearline - Little Mischief
Use Pyle's Pearline - Little Mischief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906299/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Sapolio.
Sapolio.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906242/sapolioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Dandy Soap
Dandy Soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907582/dandy-soapFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Lavine for washing.
Lavine for washing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907742/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Brook's Monkey Brand Soap. Removes rust from steel & iron.
Brook's Monkey Brand Soap. Removes rust from steel & iron.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907474/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281427/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Use Pyle's Pearline - learning a useful lesson
Use Pyle's Pearline - learning a useful lesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905348/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView license
I use Soapine.
I use Soapine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907940/use-soapineFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Ivorine, the wonderful cleanser
Ivorine, the wonderful cleanser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907723/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396114/imageView license
Laird's bloom of youth and white lilac soap. Beautify the complexion.
Laird's bloom of youth and white lilac soap. Beautify the complexion.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906190/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395894/imageView license
B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap New York
B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907461/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote editable poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil
Nature quote editable poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055161/image-animal-aesthetic-birdView license
Clear the track - B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powder
Clear the track - B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907507/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Try Lavine for washing
Try Lavine for washing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907944/try-lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Kendall M'f'g Co.'s Leader Soap
Kendall M'f'g Co.'s Leader Soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907741/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license