Edit ImageCrop42SaveSaveEdit Imagejessie wilcox smithjessie willcox smitheatingjessie wilcoxprangvintage itemswilcoxjessi willcox smithSupperOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 795 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2874 x 4338 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFairy taleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907902/fairy-talesFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704465/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCheckershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905927/checkersFree Image from public domain licenseBook club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001359/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMorninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905973/morningFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704452/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907904/the-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001443/book-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFairy tales. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16443774/fairy-tales-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseOne more chapter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835781/one-more-chapter-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnowshoeinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906831/snowshoeingFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763826/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEvening prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904192/evening-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201357/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaseballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906739/baseballFree Image from public domain licenseFamily book club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822021/family-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe hearty mealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907905/the-hearty-mealFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776282/junior-book-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLittle Purdy's brotherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908404/little-purdys-brotherFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764330/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904162/baby-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776418/homeschool-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOn a strikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908600/strikeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026752/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunny dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907949/sunny-dayFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11247779/homeschool-guide-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKid's play-groundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908221/kids-play-groundFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835815/happy-world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView license22 species of birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905251/species-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776288/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmiling blond childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904120/smiling-blond-childFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715585/school-admission-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBaby Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908318/baby-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776422/homeschool-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdvertisement for G. Wiedman Brewing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907880/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776291/junior-book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCapture of Port Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908342/capture-port-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseYoung readers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822019/young-readers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheep in pasturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906056/sheep-pastureFree Image from public domain license