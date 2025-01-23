Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagecherry blossompostcardvintage photographyspringtimewashington monumentflowers photographycherry blossom timecherry blossoms washingtonWashington Monument, cherry blossom time, Washington, D.C.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3341 x 2134 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring album Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443239/spring-album-instagram-post-templateView licenseWashington Monument, cherry blossom time, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906492/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443268/music-album-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherry blossom time, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906271/photo-image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735392/spring-instagram-post-templateView licenseWashington Cathedral, Mount Saint Alban, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906493/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615032/hello-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Cathedral, Mount Saint Alban, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906491/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Cathedral, Mount Saint Alban, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905351/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407570/hello-spring-facebook-post-templateView licenseNational Zoological Park, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905325/photo-image-arts-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174873/flower-illustration-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAmerican Red Cross National Headquarters buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907422/photo-image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink flowers, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175842/pink-flowers-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWashington Cathedral, Mount Saint Alban, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907958/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom, spring desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174774/cherry-blossom-spring-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDulles International Airport, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907619/photo-image-arts-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage white flowers, green iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174953/vintage-white-flowers-green-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseU.S. Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Statue), Arlington, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906426/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176376/cherry-blossom-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe United States Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907946/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch vintage aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175839/pink-flower-branch-vintage-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseJefferson Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906198/image-texture-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom, green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176391/cherry-blossom-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe United States Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906423/photo-image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSakura branch vintage aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176284/sakura-branch-vintage-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907816/photo-image-arts-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseSakura branch vintage aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174702/sakura-branch-vintage-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905283/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flower illustration, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176797/white-flower-illustration-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseU. S. Capitol through the Cherry Blossoms, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907093/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Ixora flower background, vintage botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121186/green-ixora-flower-background-vintage-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseInterior, Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906359/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flowers illustration, beautiful background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175088/white-flowers-illustration-beautiful-background-editable-designView licenseLincoln Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907031/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Ixora flower frame, vintage botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121663/green-ixora-flower-frame-vintage-botanical-background-editable-designView licenseGiant Santashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905312/giant-santasFree Image from public domain licenseSakura branch vintage aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174822/sakura-branch-vintage-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license6 ft. Easter bunnieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905276/ft-easter-bunniesFree Image from public domain license