Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekitchennurseryjamaicapostcardqueens new yorkblocksmodelposter usa landscapePresenting C. W. V. Model Home of 1956. 192nd St. & Hillside Ave., Hollis Park Gardens, N.Y.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 757 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3306 x 2085 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew York poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436076/new-york-poster-templateView licenseC. W. V. Model Home of 1953. Pelham Parkway cor. Eastchester Rd., Bronx, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906732/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSuffolk County Council, V. F. W. Christmas Model Gift Home of 1951, 67 Hollywood Road, West Roxbury, off V. F. W. Highway.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908024/image-texture-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287512/new-york-city-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSuffolk County Council, V. F. W. Christmas Model Gift Home of 1951, 67 Hollywood Road, West Roxbury, off V. F. W. Highway.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16222953/image-texture-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287526/urban-fashion-styles-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmpire State Building, New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908865/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyline poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116569/city-skyline-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMighty battleship of the U. S. Navyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908747/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseHigh-rise investment poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147480/high-rise-investment-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArchitecture magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551986/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseOffice rental poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373473/office-rental-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseReal estate poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559820/real-estate-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCity vlog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559806/city-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNetwork connection, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123749/network-connectioneditable-digital-remix-designView licenseCity tour poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10229102/city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmart city, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123763/smart-city-editable-digital-remix-designView licenseNetwork connection background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123634/network-connection-background-editable-digital-remix-designView licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613163/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license