Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage truckgeigervintage truck phototextureartsvintagepublic domainpostcardChas. B. O'Donnell, Broadway & Glenwood Avenues, Clifton Heights, Penna.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3301 x 2086 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage postal, editable stamp collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629154/vintage-postal-editable-stamp-collage-element-remix-designView licenseSunset at the Cross, Jumonville Methodist Training Center, Uniontown, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908780/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCrumpled Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512092/crumpled-paper-effectView licenseWhyel Memorial Chapel, Jumonville Methodist Training Center, Uniontown, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908775/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with dried flowers on a neutral background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22395779/png-background-textureView licenseHomer E. Turner (Chartered Life Underwriter) Life Insurance, 105 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908694/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postal, editable stamp collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878830/vintage-postal-editable-stamp-collage-element-remix-designView licenseThe Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908866/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePublic service announcement template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871105/public-service-announcement-template-editable-textView licenseFormation, Randolph Field, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908330/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postal, editable postage stamp collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879268/vintage-postal-editable-postage-stamp-collage-element-remix-designView licenseHoffman Bros., Inc. Jasper, Ind. 24 hour wrecker servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906750/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable postage stamp, vintage collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879266/editable-postage-stamp-vintage-collage-element-remix-designView licenseInterior, Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906990/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoy Stauffer Chevrolet Saleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908743/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476179/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLincoln's Address, delivered at Gettysburg, PA. Nov. 19, 1863https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908070/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476185/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarl's Diner, 3 miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge on U. S. Route 13 and 40, New Castle, Delawarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908734/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView licenseBelvedere Clothes Shop, 53 So. Broadway (Proctor Building) Yonkers, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907627/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711400/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseSacred Heart Cathedral, Newark, N. J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908120/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseFort Necessity, site of Washington's first real battle, on National Highway, 11 miles east of Uniontown, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906975/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418188/image-christmas-treeView licenseThe Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906637/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity and time poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21459405/city-and-time-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNew Absecon Hotel, 114 South Kentucky Avenue, Atlantic City, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908671/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332691/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseO. E. Haring Inc., 1625 Canal Street, New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908697/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro paper elements and frame, editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611920/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseBetsy Ross Flag House, 239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907445/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050707/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarble Palace, residence of F. H. Prince, Newport, R.I.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907068/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postal mobile wallpaper, editable postage stamp collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878831/png-aesthetic-collage-remixView licenseWoodbox, 1709, Nantucket, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906325/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseCongrats paper collage mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071800/congrats-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView licenseMasonic Lodge, Johnstown, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906393/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license