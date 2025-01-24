Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagepostervintage postcardthread spoolpublic domain advertisementadvertisingboat vintage postervintage library cardspublic domain vintage postcardWillimantic six cord spool cotton. The great Willimantic Bridge connecting all the states with strands of six cord spool cotton.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2692 x 2076 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery kits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704472/embroidery-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJ. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905342/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseMerry Christmas and a happy New Year!. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224248/image-paper-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseJ. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton, white, black & colors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907841/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784664/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJ. & P. Coats' white, black & colored. Best six cord spool cotton for hand and machine. See the other side for fable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906391/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView licenseSee what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseUse Kerr's extra six cord spool cotton. Kerr & Co. wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906427/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908790/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf flyer mockup on wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263019/leaf-flyer-mockup-wallView licenseJ. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907828/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398076/imageView licenseBuy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908869/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642037/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseJumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907063/image-aesthetic-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseThurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906265/image-flower-roses-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements and the word 'Journey' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22561461/image-background-flower-png-transparentView licenseJ & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907838/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseKerr's Spool Cotton, Six Cord. Kerr's thread. Highway robbery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894214/coffee-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage perfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549574/vintage-perfume-instagram-post-templateView license1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907608/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9868632/wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseBest in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907632/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9764708/save-the-date-card-template-editable-textView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience conference template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10096063/science-conference-template-editable-textView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907679/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770689/hiring-poster-templateView licenseKerr's spool cotton. Who bought Jumbo? Barnum, with his mighty $. Poor old Jumbo with his little friends in the zoo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908886/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSewing & knitting scissors element, editable craft remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901558/sewing-knitting-scissors-element-editable-craft-remix-designView licenseAsk for Thurbers' canned strawberries, peaches, cherries, pineapples, egg plums, quinces, pears, apricots, etc. etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908016/image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license