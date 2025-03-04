rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Willimantaic, the best thread for sewing machines
Save
Edit Image
sewingvintage kids postcardgirl blackboardsewing machinesvintage sewingvintage postcardsvintage advertisement sewing machinevintage writing
Editable learning collage remix design
Editable learning collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237891/editable-learning-collage-remix-designView license
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907838/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child education, editable collage remix design
Child education, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217762/child-education-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906475/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Kids wall mockup, education design
Kids wall mockup, education design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480046/kids-wall-mockup-education-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907517/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
PNG Child's education, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Child's education, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642125/png-academic-dress-achievement-adultView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908015/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Best Sale Instagram post template, editable text
Best Sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957561/best-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907707/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216375/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Screenwriting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Screenwriting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726287/screenwriting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Merrick Thread Co. 60
Merrick Thread Co. 60
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907889/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950945/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737705/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908779/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Science & math lessons Instagram story template, editable social media design
Science & math lessons Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230754/science-math-lessons-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 248 State St., Chicago, Ill.
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 248 State St., Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908765/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Science & math lessons Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Science & math lessons Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230753/science-math-lessons-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
White, black and colors for hand and machine
White, black and colors for hand and machine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908017/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Chalk board mockup, blank design space
Chalk board mockup, blank design space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7370436/chalk-board-mockup-blank-design-spaceView license
Use Pyle's Pearline - learning a useful lesson
Use Pyle's Pearline - learning a useful lesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905348/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Classroom white board editable mockup
Classroom white board editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11200622/classroom-white-board-editable-mockupView license
"Domestic"
"Domestic"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908703/domesticFree Image from public domain license
Chalk board mockup, realistic sign for florists
Chalk board mockup, realistic sign for florists
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7372294/chalk-board-mockup-realistic-sign-for-floristsView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906471/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976277/diy-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907835/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Science & math lessons blog banner template, editable text & design
Science & math lessons blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230752/science-math-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
"The Champion"
"The Champion"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908027/the-championFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas blog banner template, editable text
Merry Christmas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950952/merry-christmas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quilting with Clark's O.N.T.
Quilting with Clark's O.N.T.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908843/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel letter card template, editable text and design
Travel letter card template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23783150/travel-letter-card-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Globe Lawn Mower
The Globe Lawn Mower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908804/the-globe-lawn-mowerFree Image from public domain license
Experiential learning Instagram post template
Experiential learning Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872414/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license