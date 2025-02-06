Edit ImageCrop33SaveSaveEdit Imagecorsetvintage corsetposterdoctorcorsets posterall public domain advertismentsvintage doctorspublic domain vintage doctorDoctor and Madame Strong's corsets. Madame Strong's Comfort corset. Dr. Strong's Health corset. These corsets relieve the delicate and vital organs of all injurious pressure.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 598 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1695 x 3402 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMedical clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494654/medical-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadame Strong's Comfort corset. 