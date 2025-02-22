rawpixel
Ayer's Sarsaparilla purifies the blood, stimulates the vital functions, restores and preserves health, and infused new life…
Brand poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977945/brand-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906994/ayers-cherry-pectoralFree Image from public domain license
Engagement party invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981011/engagement-party-invitation-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Pill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908051/ayers-pillFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981827/wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView license
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908108/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card mockup set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663810/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-set-editable-designView license
Ayer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908010/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Letter and envelope mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168103/letter-and-envelope-mockup-editable-designView license
Ayer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy Birthday card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767473/happy-birthday-card-template-editable-designView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage design business card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667658/vintage-design-business-card-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Pills - the fight for the standard.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908040/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral mood board mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9148708/floral-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView license
Ayer's Pills, the little favorites.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908047/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation mockup, blank design space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7371154/wedding-invitation-mockup-blank-design-spaceView license
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView license
Seidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents each
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908746/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Sarsaparilla gives health and sunny hours.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906617/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Feel better soon card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768213/feel-better-soon-card-template-editable-textView license
Take Hood's Sarsaparilla to purify your blood, 100 doses $1.00.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908063/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card mockup, editable flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189206/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView license
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905305/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love letter template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871599/love-letter-template-editable-textView license
Hood's Sarsaparilla purifies the blood, creates an appetite, makes the weak strong, and builds up the system.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907067/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements and the word 'Journey' editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22561461/image-background-flower-png-transparentView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907612/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail menu template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9923181/cocktail-menu-template-editable-textView license
Burdock Blood Bitters at 3 years of age, and at 60.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906658/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brand Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900024/brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The A B C Class.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907421/the-classFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615713/get-well-soon-card-template-editable-designView license
The white is king. Over one million now in use.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907784/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with dried flowers on a neutral background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22395779/png-background-textureView license
Armant's Perfumes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907609/armants-perfumesFree Image from public domain license
Brand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899165/brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sorg's Bouquet Plug Tobacco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906374/sorgs-bouquet-plug-tobaccoFree Image from public domain license