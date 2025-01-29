Edit ImageCrop55SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage catamerican advertisementcatcat public domainwoman catpainting catpatentblondeAyer's Pills, the little favorites.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 787 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1887 x 2877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFacebook post template, Cat head Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419626/imageView license"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908108/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, colorful modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400006/imageView licenseAyer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLong yellow dress mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877250/long-yellow-dress-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, colorful modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400022/imageView licenseAyer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908010/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLong dress mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801781/long-dress-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseAyer's Pills - the fight for the standard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908040/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve dress mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825739/long-sleeve-dress-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseAyer's Pillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908051/ayers-pillFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve dress mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826045/long-sleeve-dress-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906994/ayers-cherry-pectoralFree Image from public domain licenseVintage artwork collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058157/vintage-artwork-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905324/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage artwork clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058370/vintage-artwork-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer saved Papa's hair from turning gray, and falling off, and will save yours. Keeps the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906356/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419543/imageView licenseVegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePowerPoint presentation template, cat head Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419305/imageView licenseDr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908711/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCat head woman Twitter template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419603/imageView licenseFavorite Cream Root Beer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906123/favorite-cream-root-beerFree Image from public domain licenseInstagram story template, Cat head Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419446/imageView licenseI like Scott's Emulsion - it is just as nice as cream.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907772/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416364/fashion-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer improves the growth and restore the youthful color and beauty of the hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907795/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925927/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer prevents gray hairs and baldnesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907800/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925803/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licenseHumphrey's Witch Hazel Oil, the great household remedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906177/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925854/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licenseBiliousine is a sure cure for sick headache, dyspepsia, constipation, sour stomach, indigestion, heartburn &c.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907458/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925856/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licenseDr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925813/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908678/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925816/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licenseHumphreys' Witch Hazel Oil - an ointment for the people.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908686/image-plants-art-medicinesFree Image from public domain license