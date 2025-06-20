rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ayer's Pill
Save
Edit Image
indigenous19th centurypatents public domainpill vintagemedicinespersonartpill
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908108/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Ayer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.
Ayer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908010/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mental health sticker collage remix, editable taking pills design
Mental health sticker collage remix, editable taking pills design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068347/mental-health-sticker-collage-remix-editable-taking-pills-designView license
Ayer's Pills - the fight for the standard.
Ayer's Pills - the fight for the standard.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908040/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Taking pills phone wallpaper, editable mental health collage remix
Taking pills phone wallpaper, editable mental health collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308712/taking-pills-phone-wallpaper-editable-mental-health-collage-remixView license
Ayer's Pills, the little favorites.
Ayer's Pills, the little favorites.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908047/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906994/ayers-cherry-pectoralFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Judson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.
Judson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908068/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
Hood's pills cure liver ills.
Hood's pills cure liver ills.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906613/image-frame-art-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ayer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."
Ayer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Presented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pills
Presented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pills
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908678/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Presented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pills
Presented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pills
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908670/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907038/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Maltine
Maltine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908077/maltineFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630415/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907043/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249354/fashion-history-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Dr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.
Dr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908711/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ray Hubbell's patent ornamental metal corners for oil cloths.
Ray Hubbell's patent ornamental metal corners for oil cloths.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908731/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history blog banner template, editable design
Fashion history blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807285/fashion-history-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907018/image-plant-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template, editable design
New collection blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752015/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
A-corn salve knocks the toe corn.
A-corn salve knocks the toe corn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908527/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram story template, editable design
Beach party Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053097/beach-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Why do the children watch the skies when the stars peep out as the sunset dies? What is the secret the shadows hold? What is…
Why do the children watch the skies when the stars peep out as the sunset dies? What is the secret the shadows hold? What is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908083/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beach party blog banner template, editable design
Beach party blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830812/beach-party-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Humphreys' Witch Hazel Oil - an ointment for the people.
Humphreys' Witch Hazel Oil - an ointment for the people.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908686/image-plants-art-medicinesFree Image from public domain license