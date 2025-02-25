rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dr. Grosvenor's Bellcapsic Plaster, no home complete without one.
Save
Edit Image
dogdog vintagepatentanimalmedicinesartsvintagepublic domain
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
To kill pain - get a Bell-cap-sic Plaster - no home complete without one by J. M. Grosvenor & Co.
To kill pain - get a Bell-cap-sic Plaster - no home complete without one by J. M. Grosvenor & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907083/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
2D flat trendy Character of veterinarian, editable design element set
2D flat trendy Character of veterinarian, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418854/flat-trendy-character-veterinarian-editable-design-element-setView license
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905305/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bell-cap-sic Plasters, "Cure like a magic touch." The father and mother of the puppies.
Bell-cap-sic Plasters, "Cure like a magic touch." The father and mother of the puppies.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906998/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Pond's Extract - Shamming sick. Who said "rats"?
Pond's Extract - Shamming sick. Who said "rats"?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907719/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Confederate States of America ten dollars - $10,000 worth of premiums! To be given away with Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough…
The Confederate States of America ten dollars - $10,000 worth of premiums! To be given away with Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905273/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907018/image-plant-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup
Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905271/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog with butterflies collage illustration editable design
Vintage dog with butterflies collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794243/vintage-dog-with-butterflies-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Warners Safe Rheumatic Cure
Warners Safe Rheumatic Cure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907786/warners-safe-rheumatic-cureFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907043/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet couture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Pet couture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseases
Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
I like Scott's Emulsion - it is just as nice as cream.
I like Scott's Emulsion - it is just as nice as cream.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907772/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, original art illustration from Franz Marc, editable text and design
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, original art illustration from Franz Marc, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23167982/image-dog-animal-artView license
The bloom of health again rests on the cheeks of our darling, thanks to Parker's Tonic
The bloom of health again rests on the cheeks of our darling, thanks to Parker's Tonic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908707/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog with butterflies collage remix editable design
Vintage dog with butterflies collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623914/vintage-dog-with-butterflies-collage-remix-editable-designView license
T. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff…
T. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908023/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog with butterflies collage remix editable design
Vintage dog with butterflies collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782554/vintage-dog-with-butterflies-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906994/ayers-cherry-pectoralFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog with butterflies collage illustration editable design
Vintage dog with butterflies collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623965/vintage-dog-with-butterflies-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907038/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908108/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9900697/blue-pug-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage poodle illustration, editable design
Brown vintage poodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898672/brown-vintage-poodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Hall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer improves the growth and restore the youthful color and beauty of the hair
Hall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer improves the growth and restore the youthful color and beauty of the hair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907795/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454459/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Moore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat.
Moore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905324/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license