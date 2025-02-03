Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage labellabeladvertisementjuice logovintage logocookposterautomobileKing Juices, "Fresh Juices".Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2107 x 1405 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTomato juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488840/tomato-juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseChicago- Railroad center of the worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906028/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104693/branding-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGiant Panda, Brookfield Zoo, Chicago, Illinoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906172/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy juice poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429154/healthy-juice-poster-templateView licenseCulver City Car Washhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906523/culver-city-car-washFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487660/coconut-juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseBuster and Bowser of Cherry Hills Country Club, Flossmoor, Illinoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907998/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEgg cooking tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747459/egg-cooking-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBumper to bumper service right here for over thirty years, Gilman's Garage, Theresa, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907477/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJuice bar logo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730867/juice-bar-logo-poster-templateView licenseCulinary Arts Cook Books, Reading Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907579/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseOld Concord Coach, B. & M. Station, Concord, N.H.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906795/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLemonade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740297/lemonade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaster Key septic tank and sewer cleanerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906759/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseGround beef label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14530252/ground-beef-label-template-editable-designView licenseNiss Stores, 2039 N. 3rd St., Milwaukee 12, Wis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908834/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDrink carton editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599248/drink-carton-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseHennis, serving North & South Carolina -- Ohio -- Michigan -- Illinois -- Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905297/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruit juices poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429182/fruit-juices-poster-templateView licenseThe famous green benches at St. Petersburg, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906314/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14557594/coconut-juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseNew Brunswick turn-out on the New Jersey Turnpikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906221/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrawberry juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14558235/strawberry-juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseMakris Dinerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908076/makris-dinerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack professional business logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634531/black-professional-business-logo-template-editable-designView licensePerry Restaurant, U.S. Highways 19-98 & 27A, 1 mile south of Perry, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908847/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430845/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseElm Street at night, Manchester, N.H.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906977/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOrange juice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14556926/orange-juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseElephant Hotel, "An Old Landmark", Margate, N. J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906117/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, curl designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192616/editable-poster-mockup-curl-designView licenseChapman-Harrison Motor Company, Macon, Georgiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906736/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLemonade branding logo, editable food business template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13451352/lemonade-branding-logo-editable-food-business-template-designView licenseScientific Shoe Fitters, Bloomfield, N. J., Caldwell, N. J., a special birthday greeting to youhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907968/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract gradient business logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638440/abstract-gradient-business-logo-template-editable-designView licenseIndianapolis Speedway, Indianapolis, Indianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908674/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662841/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSawtooth Mountain. oil painting by Leo A. Arvettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908732/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license