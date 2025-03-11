Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imageposter artsecretvintage advertisementsvintage poster barbar vintagesky paintingpublic domain watchposterWhy do the children watch the skies when the stars peep out as the sunset dies? What is the secret the shadows hold? What is the legend the stars unfold? Hold to the light where no shadow bars, and read the answers in the stars. Hood's Vegetable Pills
Take Hood's Sarsaparilla to purify your blood, 100 doses $1.00. The Waterbury, correct time for little money. For sale by retail watch dealers, a non-magnetic watch. Gross, children's clothing, Marble Hall.
B. M. Chamberlain & Son, Elgin watches. Heckers' perfect baking powder Clear the track - B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powder
Edward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
The A B C Class.
Going mamma's errands, Heinz
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.
Take Hood's Sarsaparilla 100 doses one dollar.
Hermann A. Ockel, watchmaker, 7 Weybosset St., Prov. Sept. peches capitaux. L'envie. D. M. Osborne Co. Mowers, reapers, twine binders.
Use Lautz Bro's. & Co's. Marseilles White Soap.
Gilbert S. Graves Laundry Starch, Gilbert S. Graves Family Gloss Starch