Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagetrade cardskansas paintingbowvintage clockspostcards public domainclock painting19th centuryvintage watch advertisementTo avoid having our watch torn from the chain, be sure to get a case which has a not-pull-out bow. (Ring)Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 751 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1740 x 2780 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseJoe Michl's fifty little orphans.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907843/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFrosted cookies label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787306/frosted-cookies-label-template-editable-designView licenseB. M. Chamberlain & Son, Elgin watches.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906988/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView licenseThe Waterbury, correct time for little money. For sale by retail watch dealers, a non-magnetic watch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEdward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907019/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe cheapest store in the city to buy crockery and glassware, 173 Spring Street, near South 5th Ave., New York City, James…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907520/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseHeckers' perfect baking powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908035/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729800/time-money-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoss pat. cases, fine jewelry, solid silver and plated ware. Repairinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908002/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch beige logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542128/vintage-watch-beige-logo-template-editable-designView licenseO.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906996/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScented candles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348845/scented-candles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMerrick Thread Co. Best Six Cord 50. Cupid chained.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907884/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch white logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575994/vintage-watch-white-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMoore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905324/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089493/invitation-card-mockup-editable-designView licensePerfumed with Hoyt's German Cologne, fragrant & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907933/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739225/christmas-eve-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseHermann A. Ockel, watchmaker, 7 Weybosset St., Prov. Sept. peches capitaux. L'envie.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907615/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Waterbury, correct time for little money. For sale by retail watch dealers, a non-magnetic watch. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16138455/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseUse Pyle's Pearline - learning a useful lessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905348/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licensePocket watch sale blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700617/pocket-watch-sale-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseThe AMC Perfect Cereals - for sale by you grocerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907992/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePocket watch sale Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700630/pocket-watch-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licensePearline the queen of the bath as well as the laundry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907847/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePocket watch sale Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700228/pocket-watch-sale-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseDilworth's Coffee is unequaled.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907581/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894214/coffee-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhy do the children watch the skies when the stars peep out as the sunset dies? What is the secret the shadows hold? What is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908083/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHurry up flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837234/hurry-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseIt beats all this Waterbury's so thundering cheap - yet just as stiddy as the old clock.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908885/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLimited sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900251/limited-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Waterbury, correct time for little money. For sale by retail watch dealers, a non-magnetic watch. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16129978/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license