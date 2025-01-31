Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage medicinecollagepublic domain postersvintageadvertisementadvertisement postervintage medical postersvintage posters"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 777 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3024 x 1959 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHerbal medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723559/herbal-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAyer's Pills, the little favorites.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908047/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAyer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908010/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline pharmacy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739092/online-pharmacy-poster-templateView licenseAyer's Pillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908051/ayers-pillFree Image from public domain licenseBrain health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13196240/brain-health-poster-templateView licenseMoore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905324/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922281/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAyer's Pills - the fight for the standard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908040/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine sale poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855984/medicine-sale-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHeart health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706228/heart-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906994/ayers-cherry-pectoralFree Image from public domain licensePills & medication poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743370/pills-medication-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907038/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine registration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11010471/vaccine-registration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseI like Scott's Emulsion - it is just as nice as cream.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907772/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939927/health-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAyer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952772/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731137/innovation-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer saved Papa's hair from turning gray, and falling off, and will save yours. Keeps the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906356/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485897/healthcare-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePerfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907043/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedical transformation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118582/medical-transformation-instagram-post-templateView licenseIf I am Darwin's grandpa, it follows don't you see, that what is good for man and beast, is doubly good for me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906987/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation and medicine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12190243/innovation-and-medicine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseI use celluloid eye-glasseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907947/use-celluloid-eye-glassesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Healthcare Services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794180/online-healthcare-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBalm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine gradient poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15887776/innovation-medicine-gradient-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGet a booster poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11011600/get-booster-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJudson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908068/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation and medicine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12190201/innovation-and-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedical care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511996/medical-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907018/image-plant-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain license