Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman reading bookethel reedethel reed posterbooksart nouveau posterlithographart nouveaupublic domain postersBehind the arras by Bliss Carman illustrations by Ethel ReedOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2868 x 4164 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFolly or saintliness by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908187/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFairy tales, Mabel F. Blodgett illustrations by Ethel Reed. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093227/image-books-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseAlbert Morris Bagby's new novel Miss Traumerel. by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908084/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFairy tales, Mabel F. Blodgett illustrations by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906133/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover mobile wallpaper, editable beige grid background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691478/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseIs polite society polite and other essays by Mrs. Julia Ward Howe illustrations by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906267/image-background-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover mobile wallpaper, editable purple grid background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691490/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, every lady will read, fashion supplement, March 24 by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908137/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading list Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251034/reading-list-instagram-post-templateView licensePierre Puvis de Chavannes, a sketch, Lily Lewis Rood, illustrations by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906669/image-background-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseReading list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221657/reading-list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe house of the trees and other poems by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906252/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseReading hobby Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228605/reading-hobby-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908233/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading list Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257239/reading-list-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe chap-book May by Will H. Bradleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906013/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading textbooks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735718/reading-textbooks-instagram-post-templateView licenseJacques Damour by Emile Zola, illustrations by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908561/image-art-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain licenseReading list Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257238/reading-list-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe bostonian, Februaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905937/the-bostonian-februaryFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257236/study-vlog-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908229/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading list blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257237/reading-list-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, ladies spring fashions, March 17https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905981/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257235/study-vlog-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe chap-bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908152/the-chap-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook list Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228581/book-list-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe true Mother Goose with notes and pictures by Blanche McManus.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648650/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConcentration tricks Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257243/concentration-tricks-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConcentration tricks Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257245/concentration-tricks-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseIn childhood's country, by Louise Chandler Moulton, illustrations by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906253/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257234/study-vlog-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseScribners for Xmas. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16138460/image-plants-book-xmasFree Image from public domain licenseConcentration tricks blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257240/concentration-tricks-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, ladies want it Feb 24 by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908134/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license