Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper dollephemeravintage paper dollsdollpublic domain paper dollsset public domainfashion dollpublic domain vintage dollBabs paper doll in outfits with hands on hipsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 526 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2707 x 6181 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseBabs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips (1945–1947), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230768/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView licenseBabs paper doll with hands on hipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907700/image-paper-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView licensePNG Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips,, vintage woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343196/png-paper-handsView licenseVintage women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701681/vintage-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseBabs paper doll in outfits with one hand outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905590/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322031/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908182/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322032/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBetty paper doll with head turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905597/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper ticket design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15477609/editable-paper-ticket-design-element-setView licenseBitsy paper doll dog accessorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905591/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322091/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBabs paper doll with one hand outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908179/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322207/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBabs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips,, vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345107/psd-paper-hands-personView licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322030/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBetty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908184/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322096/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBob paper doll with head turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905592/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322090/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBetty paper doll with head turned to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906182/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBitsy paper doll doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908185/bitsy-paper-doll-dogFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322095/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905640/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322028/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBetty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908181/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322234/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBabs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips, vintage woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706680/vector-paper-hands-cuteView licenseVintage ephemera women set, aesthetic designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010139/vintage-ephemera-women-set-aesthetic-designsView licenseBetty paper doll with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184886/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera set, aesthetic designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972530/vintage-ephemera-set-aesthetic-designsView licenseBetty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229674/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064005/editable-vintage-postage-stamp-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBetty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184750/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage women ephemera collage sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114302/pink-vintage-women-ephemera-collage-setView licenseBitsy paper doll dog in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906137/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license