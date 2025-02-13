rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips
Save
Edit Image
paper dollephemeravintage paper dollsdollpublic domain paper dollsset public domainfashion dollpublic domain vintage doll
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips (1945–1947), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from…
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips (1945–1947), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230768/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView license
Babs paper doll with hands on hips
Babs paper doll with hands on hips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907700/image-paper-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView license
PNG Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips,, vintage woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips,, vintage woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343196/png-paper-handsView license
Vintage women illustration sticker set, editable design
Vintage women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701681/vintage-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Babs paper doll in outfits with one hand out
Babs paper doll in outfits with one hand out
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905590/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322031/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908182/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322032/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905597/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper ticket design element set
Editable paper ticket design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15477609/editable-paper-ticket-design-element-setView license
Bitsy paper doll dog accessories
Bitsy paper doll dog accessories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905591/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322091/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Babs paper doll with one hand out
Babs paper doll with one hand out
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908179/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322207/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips,, vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips,, vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345107/psd-paper-hands-personView license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322030/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908184/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322096/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Bob paper doll with head turned to the right
Bob paper doll with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905592/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322090/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906182/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bitsy paper doll dog
Bitsy paper doll dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908185/bitsy-paper-doll-dogFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322095/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905640/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322028/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908181/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322234/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips, vintage woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips, vintage woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706680/vector-paper-hands-cuteView license
Vintage ephemera women set, aesthetic designs
Vintage ephemera women set, aesthetic designs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010139/vintage-ephemera-women-set-aesthetic-designsView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital…
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184886/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera set, aesthetic designs
Vintage ephemera set, aesthetic designs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972530/vintage-ephemera-set-aesthetic-designsView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image…
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229674/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064005/editable-vintage-postage-stamp-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image…
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184750/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage women ephemera collage set
Pink vintage women ephemera collage set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114302/pink-vintage-women-ephemera-collage-setView license
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906137/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license