Bitsy paper doll dog
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 921 x 1200 px
High Resolution (HD) 1464 x 1908 px | 300 dpi Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits (1945–1947), vintage little puppy dog illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Bitsy paper doll dog (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. West Highland White Terrier dog, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. West Highland White Terrier dog, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.