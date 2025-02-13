Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagereading vintagereadingbook labelvintage label public domainpaperbookspersonartsHandbook of the new public library in BostonOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 878 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3132 x 2292 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandbook of birds of eastern North Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908228/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMiss Blue Stockinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908302/miss-blue-stockingFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChicago Sunday tribunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906014/chicago-sunday-tribuneFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMcClure's magazine for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908615/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseThe July century, fiction numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906724/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDariel, a romance of Surrey, by R. D. Blackmorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908500/image-paper-arts-stickerFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseLippincott's Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906610/lippincotts-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Cleveland leader for sale by all newsdealers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908503/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA bubble by L. B. Walfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905982/bubble-walfordFree Image from public domain licensePNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView licenseThe melon song by Will H. Bradleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908616/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631125/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseMcClure's for Augusthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908311/mcclures-for-augustFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView licenseBearings, for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905999/bearings-for-sale-hereFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639427/secret-book-club-poster-templateView licenseLippincott's for Novemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908579/lippincotts-for-novemberFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639608/world-book-day-poster-templateView licenseOpera storieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906673/opera-storiesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAre your children on board? The one great children's magazine, St. Nicholashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905897/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe April centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908460/the-april-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443292/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseA century of charades by William M. Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908148/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseHarper's for April by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908230/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStorytelling session blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443387/storytelling-session-blog-banner-templateView licensePocket magazine complete in each number.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906668/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195641/open-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseAmerica and the Americanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908089/america-and-the-americansFree Image from public domain license