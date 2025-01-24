Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagealexandria virginiavirginiatavernpostcardpostervintage postcardvintage postertextureGadsby's Tavern, Alexandria, Va.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 776 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3327 x 2152 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStylish cocktail poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465706/stylish-cocktail-poster-mockup-customizable-designView licenseMarshall House as it was in 1861, Alexandria, VA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908295/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView licenseAerial view of Pentagon, Arlington, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907405/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarines land by helicopter in training maneuvershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906202/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe family dining room, Mt. Vernon, VA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908712/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness matters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781532/mindfulness-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Capitol at night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906278/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700013/vintage-letters-postcards-instagram-post-templateView licenseU. S. Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906283/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePower of her gaze poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21297893/power-her-gaze-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe Senate Chamber, U. S. Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908895/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670008/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908852/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGOAT Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763491/goat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReading Room, The Library of Congress, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907047/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781530/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior of Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908065/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770689/hiring-poster-templateView licenseHippopotamus & baby, National Zoological Park, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908818/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYou goat this Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763546/you-goat-this-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCapitol reflections, Botanical Gardens at night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906951/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9764708/save-the-date-card-template-editable-textView licenseWhite House, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907113/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseWhite House, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907070/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSculptor's studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730616/sculptors-studio-poster-templateView licenseWashington Monument through the Cherry Blossoms, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908093/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseWashington Monument and Cherry Blossoms by night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907077/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711400/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseAerial view of the Pentagon, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906907/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrand poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977945/brand-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite House, south front, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907075/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseSculpture workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730851/sculpture-workshop-poster-templateView licenseFire Apparatus presented by George Washington, 1774, Alexandria, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908336/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703284/vintage-letters-postcards-instagram-post-templateView licenseU. S. Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908905/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license