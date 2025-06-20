rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Elsa
Save
Edit Image
portrait femalewoman paintingpublic domain portrait paintingelsapersonartvintagepublic domain
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Marguerite
Marguerite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908449/margueriteFree Image from public domain license
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView license
The Roman beauty
The Roman beauty
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908602/the-roman-beautyFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna
Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906792/madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The rescue
The rescue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908549/the-rescueFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Power of music
Power of music
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908415/power-musicFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Reading Magdalen
Reading Magdalen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908546/reading-magdalenFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Neapolitan fisher boy
Neapolitan fisher boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907970/neapolitan-fisher-boyFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The first bible lesson
The first bible lesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908406/the-first-bible-lessonFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Odalisque
Odalisque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906147/odalisqueFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dutch lady with tulips
Dutch lady with tulips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905970/dutch-lady-with-tulipsFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Morning
Morning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905973/morningFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reading Magdalen
Reading Magdalen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908467/reading-magdalenFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Checkers
Checkers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905927/checkersFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
German peasant costumes - Bavaria Franconian Switzerland
German peasant costumes - Bavaria Franconian Switzerland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908485/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
A Ralston girl
A Ralston girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905224/ralston-girlFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Design for Christmas card
Design for Christmas card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908496/design-for-christmas-cardFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Our pet Polly
Our pet Polly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906814/our-pet-pollyFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Advertisement for G. Wiedman Brewing Co.
Advertisement for G. Wiedman Brewing Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907880/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Neapolitan fisher boy
Neapolitan fisher boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908366/neapolitan-fisher-boyFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The maiden's prayer
The maiden's prayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907925/the-maidens-prayerFree Image from public domain license