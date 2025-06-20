Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait femalewoman paintingpublic domain portrait paintingelsapersonartvintagepublic domainElsaOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3768 x 4883 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMargueritehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908449/margueriteFree Image from public domain licenseSensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView licenseThe Roman beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908602/the-roman-beautyFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906792/madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe rescuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908549/the-rescueFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePower of musichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908415/power-musicFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseReading Magdalenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908546/reading-magdalenFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNeapolitan fisher boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907970/neapolitan-fisher-boyFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe first bible lessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908406/the-first-bible-lessonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOdalisquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906147/odalisqueFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDutch lady with tulipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905970/dutch-lady-with-tulipsFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMorninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905973/morningFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReading Magdalenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908467/reading-magdalenFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCheckershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905927/checkersFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGerman peasant costumes - Bavaria Franconian Switzerlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908485/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Ralston girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905224/ralston-girlFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseDesign for Christmas cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908496/design-for-christmas-cardFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur pet Pollyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906814/our-pet-pollyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAdvertisement for G. Wiedman Brewing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907880/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseNeapolitan fisher boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908366/neapolitan-fisher-boyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe maiden's prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907925/the-maidens-prayerFree Image from public domain license