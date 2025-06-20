Edit ImageCrop46SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman portraitwomanwoman flowers paintingboston womenvintage womenvintage woman portraitwoman portrait paintings public domainvintagePortrait of a womanOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 811 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2983 x 4415 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906922/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlower fairyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905195/flower-fairyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseProfile of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906500/profile-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseWomen enframed in flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907000/women-enframed-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licenseFlower fairyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905201/flower-fairyFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908420/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage vibes, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908417/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908427/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Ralston girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905224/ralston-girlFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseYoung woman with yellow chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906897/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseTwo women looking at fringed cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906857/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695869/aromatherapy-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman's portrait enframed with yellow roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906992/image-frames-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908421/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licensePortraits of two womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907975/portraits-two-womenFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032434/blooming-beauty-blog-banner-templateView licenseDesign for Christmas cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908496/design-for-christmas-cardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, music lover sticker. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058744/vintage-woman-music-lover-sticker-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908411/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029992/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower fairyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905227/flower-fairyFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWoman with posyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904179/woman-with-posyFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029994/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with lilyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905274/woman-with-lilyFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover woman background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058764/music-lover-woman-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung woman with pink roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906893/young-woman-with-pink-rosesFree Image from public domain license