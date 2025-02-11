Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesalemsalem massachusettsvintage documentsdown housevintage illustrationboston massachusettsessextornThe Bradsheet house, Salem, torn down in 1750, was built by Emanuel Downing and + was conveyed to his daughter, Anne Gardner in 1656. She became the second wife of Gov. 