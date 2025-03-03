rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The baby, or going to the bath
Save
Edit Image
bouguereauwilliam bouguereauwilliam adolphe bouguereaubathbath public domainadolphe bouguereauadolpheart
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView license
The sisters
The sisters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908658/the-sistersFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Spring time
Spring time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908482/spring-timeFree Image from public domain license
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
The queen of the woods
The queen of the woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907978/the-queen-the-woodsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598056/png-aesthetic-artwork-brownView license
Dreaming Daisy
Dreaming Daisy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908383/dreaming-daisyFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601670/png-aesthetic-artwork-bakeryView license
Happy childhood
Happy childhood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907413/happy-childhoodFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Meditating mischief
Meditating mischief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908400/meditating-mischiefFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713507/png-1880-19th-century-artView license
The queen of the woods
The queen of the woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906958/the-queen-the-woodsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustration
Happy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604310/happy-valentines-instagram-story-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Little mothers
Little mothers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904191/little-mothersFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustration
Happy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604185/happy-valentines-instagram-post-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Madonna and child
Madonna and child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908450/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Cupid coffee Instagram post template, vintage aesthetic remix
Cupid coffee Instagram post template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602589/cupid-coffee-instagram-post-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
Baby in trouble
Baby in trouble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905807/baby-troubleFree Image from public domain license
Cupid coffee Instagram story template, vintage aesthetic remix
Cupid coffee Instagram story template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602595/cupid-coffee-instagram-story-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
Pastoral scene
Pastoral scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908426/pastoral-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Little Prudy
Little Prudy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908403/little-prudyFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustration
Happy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604469/happy-valentines-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Spring flowers
Spring flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906971/spring-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The barefoot boy
The barefoot boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907436/the-barefoot-boyFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
First lesson in music
First lesson in music
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908542/first-lesson-musicFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Little girl with leaves
Little girl with leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905979/little-girl-with-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Cupid's coffee YouTube thumbnail template, vintage aesthetic remix
Cupid's coffee YouTube thumbnail template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602608/cupids-coffee-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
Little girl with poppy
Little girl with poppy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905975/little-girl-with-poppyFree Image from public domain license
Mother Instagram post template, editable design
Mother Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360028/mother-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Our pet Polly
Our pet Polly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906814/our-pet-pollyFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969598/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby seated
Baby seated
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904162/baby-seatedFree Image from public domain license
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView license
British flag and pennants
British flag and pennants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906501/british-flag-and-pennantsFree Image from public domain license