Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageprangportraitprimaverapublic domain portrait paintingflowerspersonartvintageLa PrimaveraOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2471 x 3567 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseThe glade, Allegheny Mountains, Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906697/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licensePrattling Primrosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908538/prattling-primroseFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseSanta Clara Valley, Cal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908463/santa-clara-valley-calFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licensePrattling Primrosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908601/prattling-primroseFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe fisherman's childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906866/the-fishermans-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe farewellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907862/the-farewellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe domes of the Yosemite Valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905824/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333675/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYosemite Valley, looking east from the Mariposa Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907565/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Yellowstone Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907466/head-yellowstone-riverFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseLake Tahoe, looking southwesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908350/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseThe Great Salt Lake of Utahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907469/the-great-salt-lake-utahFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWild fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908528/wild-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseRest by the roadsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908466/rest-the-roadsideFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908482/spring-timeFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906727/landscape-with-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe love tokenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906078/the-love-tokenFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRedwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906052/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseDreaming Daisyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908383/dreaming-daisyFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellowstone Lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905281/yellowstone-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseThree tom boyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905258/three-tom-boysFree Image from public domain license