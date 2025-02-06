Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage treeapple treeapple blossomornamentally treatedmailprangappleprangs floralPlant-forms ornamentally treated - apple blossomOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 876 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3637 x 4980 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229352/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908488/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908473/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseApple cider vinegar label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - violethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908509/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908492/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908490/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysucklehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908487/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral wreath png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235990/vintage-floral-wreath-png-editable-designView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - strawberryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908472/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908491/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446296/plant-forms-ornamentally-treated-violet-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoses and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908519/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900733/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApple blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905810/apple-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseDefine your brand poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863171/define-your-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905231/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDaisies and autumn leaves & fernshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906588/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwelve small floral portraits on one sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906528/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWild azaleas and wild roses no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904165/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain licenseDefine your brand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977364/define-your-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWild azaleas and wild roses no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908909/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11009139/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYellow roses; Reve D'or roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904155/yellow-roses-reve-dor-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900731/branding-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRoses and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908524/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain licenseDefine your brand Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863197/define-your-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906071/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBranding blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900732/branding-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMorning glorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908516/morning-gloriesFree Image from public domain license