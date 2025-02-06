rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - apple blossom
Save
Edit Image
vintage treeapple treeapple blossomornamentally treatedmailprangappleprangs floral
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229352/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908488/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briar
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908473/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain license
Apple cider vinegar label template, editable design
Apple cider vinegar label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908509/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valley
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908492/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violet
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908490/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysuckle
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysuckle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908487/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral wreath png, editable design
Vintage floral wreath png, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235990/vintage-floral-wreath-png-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - strawberry
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - strawberry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908472/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908491/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446296/plant-forms-ornamentally-treated-violet-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses and blackberries
Roses and blackberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908519/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template, editable text and design
Branding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900733/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Apple blossoms
Apple blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905810/apple-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Define your brand poster template, editable text and design
Define your brand poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863171/define-your-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905231/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906588/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Twelve small floral portraits on one sheet
Twelve small floral portraits on one sheet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906528/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
Pear border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904165/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license
Define your brand Instagram post template, editable text
Define your brand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977364/define-your-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908909/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11009139/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yellow roses; Reve D'or roses
Yellow roses; Reve D'or roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904155/yellow-roses-reve-dor-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram story template, editable text
Branding Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900731/branding-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Roses and blackberries
Roses and blackberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908524/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain license
Define your brand Instagram story template, editable text
Define your brand Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863197/define-your-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906071/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Branding blog banner template, editable text
Branding blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900732/branding-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Morning glories
Morning glories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908516/morning-gloriesFree Image from public domain license