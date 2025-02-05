rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - strawberry
Save
Edit Image
herbsvintage strawberryherbs illustrationstrawberry flowerstrawberry public domainvintage herbsstrawberry patternvintage strawberry illustration
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908509/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169633/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysuckle
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysuckle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908487/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788573/happiness-decision-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valley
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908492/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template
Art expo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544145/art-expo-instagram-post-templateView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briar
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908473/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violet
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908490/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253532/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - apple blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - apple blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908471/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Scented candle label template, editable design
Scented candle label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14556222/scented-candle-label-template-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908488/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral botanical design elements, editable element set
Vintage floral botanical design elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498816/vintage-floral-botanical-design-elements-editable-element-setView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446296/plant-forms-ornamentally-treated-violet-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908491/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253262/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905929/chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical floral collage, editable element set
Vintage botanical floral collage, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498660/vintage-botanical-floral-collage-editable-element-setView license
Calendar decorated with nasturtiums
Calendar decorated with nasturtiums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908338/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Parallel of historical ornament, Egyptian
Parallel of historical ornament, Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906961/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253248/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Geraniums
Geraniums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906010/geraniumsFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Examples of historical ornament, Egyptian
Examples of historical ornament, Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906867/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253614/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Bumblebee, blossom, and bird's nest
Bumblebee, blossom, and bird's nest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905198/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
Breakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092493/breakfast-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Parallel of historical ornament, Arabian and Persian
Parallel of historical ornament, Arabian and Persian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906957/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Hyacinthus muscari, Kedron Valley
Hyacinthus muscari, Kedron Valley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908480/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237535/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Parallel of historical ornament, Roman
Parallel of historical ornament, Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906960/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Examples of historical ornament, Greek
Examples of historical ornament, Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906865/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG washi tape mockup element, strawberry patterned
PNG washi tape mockup element, strawberry patterned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210905/png-washi-tape-mockup-element-strawberry-patternedView license
Examples of historical ornament, Greek
Examples of historical ornament, Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906863/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license