rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briar
Save
Edit Image
rose ornamentalornamentally treatedprangbriar rosevintage illustration public domaincards vintage illustration public domainvintage patterns public domainroses patterns
Indian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Indian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281434/indian-wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - apple blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - apple blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908471/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Engagement invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Engagement invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281439/engagement-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - cherry blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908488/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908509/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281431/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysuckle
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysuckle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908487/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valley
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908492/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violet
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - dog-tooth violet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908490/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore gift card template
Bookstore gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14358902/bookstore-gift-card-templateView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - strawberry
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - strawberry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908472/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossom
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - peach blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908491/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ornament, editable element set
Wedding ornament, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543828/wedding-ornament-editable-element-setView license
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904165/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908909/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plant-forms ornamentally treated - violet. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446296/plant-forms-ornamentally-treated-violet-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486666/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Roses and blackberries
Roses and blackberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908524/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Roses and blackberries
Roses and blackberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908519/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ornament, editable element set
Wedding ornament, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543880/wedding-ornament-editable-element-setView license
Twelve small floral portraits on one sheet
Twelve small floral portraits on one sheet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906528/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906071/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tarot card reading Instagram post template, editable text
Tarot card reading Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795473/tarot-card-reading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Parallel of historical ornament, Egyptian
Parallel of historical ornament, Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906961/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Morning glories
Morning glories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908516/morning-gloriesFree Image from public domain license
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906588/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Facebook story template, editable design
Wedding invitation Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486670/wedding-invitation-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
Japan lily by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905231/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11702041/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Examples of historical ornament, Egyptian
Examples of historical ornament, Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906867/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license