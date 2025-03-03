rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Collier's illustrated weekly. Woman's number, New York, November 15th, 1902. by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
edward penfieldmagazine covercolliersart nouveaupostermagazinevintagenew york poster
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's automobile number, New York, January 17th, 1903 by Edward Penfield
Collier's automobile number, New York, January 17th, 1903 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906745/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's November 14, 1903 by Edward Penfield
Collier's November 14, 1903 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906827/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Harper's weekly, a journal of civilization, New York, November 24: 1900 by Edward Penfield
Harper's weekly, a journal of civilization, New York, November 24: 1900 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908643/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's, the national weekly. by Edward Penfield
Collier's, the national weekly. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906587/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's, automobile section. Collier's for January 10, in two sections. Section two. by Edward Penfield
Collier's, automobile section. Collier's for January 10, in two sections. Section two. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908504/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
The Saturday evening post, November 24, 1906 by Edward Penfield
The Saturday evening post, November 24, 1906 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908656/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Collier's, the national. The house of devils. by Edward Penfield
Collier's, the national. The house of devils. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906547/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Architecture magazine book cover template
Architecture magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Collier's Feb 22 1908 by Edward Penfield
Collier's Feb 22 1908 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Worker's rights poster template
Worker's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780180/workers-rights-poster-templateView license
Collier's, the national weekly, containing Outdoor America by Edward Penfield
Collier's, the national weekly, containing Outdoor America by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908499/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee by Edward Penfield
Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905950/image-paper-art-teeFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Collier's weekly journal of current events, Fourth-of-July number. July 6th, 1776, July 6th 1901. by Edward Penfield
Collier's weekly journal of current events, Fourth-of-July number. July 6th, 1776, July 6th 1901. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908498/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
About men book cover template
About men book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664500/about-men-book-cover-templateView license
Collier's, the national weekly. Good-by, summer. by Edward Penfield
Collier's, the national weekly. Good-by, summer. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906586/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable blog banner template
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22502327/art-history-classic-art-museum-wonders-customizable-design-templateView license
Collier's. "Fore!" by Edward Penfield
Collier's. "Fore!" by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906744/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Collier's, the national weekly, Eagle Shannon ropes one by Richard Washburn Child by Edward Penfield
Collier's, the national weekly, Eagle Shannon ropes one by Richard Washburn Child by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906125/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine poster template
Art magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726461/art-magazine-poster-templateView license
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908279/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The summer-porch number of the Ladies' home journal by Edward Penfield
The summer-porch number of the Ladies' home journal by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908655/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage element collection with figures, customizable design
Vintage collage element collection with figures, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332154/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Collier's X'mas, one million copies by Edward Penfield
Collier's X'mas, one million copies by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906130/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template, editable design
Art magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Harper's weekly, Christmas '98 by Edward Penfield
Harper's weekly, Christmas '98 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906605/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635843/art-nouveau-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908281/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license