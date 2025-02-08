Edit ImageCrop56SaveSaveEdit Imagestill lifegeorge cochran lambdinroses paintingstill life flowersflower paintingrose paintinglibrary paintingvintage still lifePink and white rosesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2934 x 4482 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187549/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseEaster lilyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908387/easter-lilyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908444/liliesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482230/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908550/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187550/vintage-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCalla lilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908288/calla-liliesFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528655/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoses and budshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908518/roses-and-budsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseTea rose and blush roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908588/tea-rose-and-blush-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482228/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRoses with blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908521/roses-with-blue-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseBooks donation Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoses and fuchsiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904230/roses-and-fuchsiaFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, rose flower vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231233/png-black-bloom-blossomView licenseCalla lilies. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446285/calla-lilies-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseCreativity & art Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528657/creativity-art-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRoses and fuchsiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908523/roses-and-fuchsiaFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528656/creativity-art-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAzaleas and roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908315/azaleas-and-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496130/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWild fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908528/wild-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn rose flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262892/autumn-rose-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - sweet briarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908473/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's red rose bouquet, editable festive digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807136/valentines-red-rose-bouquet-editable-festive-digital-painting-remixView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - lily of the valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908492/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715692/vintage-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant-forms ornamentally treated - honeysucklehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908487/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720270/vintage-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrysanthemums and Mareshal Niel Roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906044/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDuchesse de Vallombrosa Roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905943/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's red rose bouquet background, editable festive digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811126/png-background-blank-space-borderView licenseWild roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906436/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906494/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePansieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908514/pansiesFree Image from public domain license