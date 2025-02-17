rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Roses
Save
Edit Image
still lifevintage floral still lifeflower still liferose paintingvintage roses paintingsflowervintage botanicalfloral
Vintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720270/vintage-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses in a glass vase
Roses in a glass vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906965/roses-glass-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715692/vintage-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pansies
Pansies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908513/pansiesFree Image from public domain license
Autumn rose flower, botanical illustration, editable design
Autumn rose flower, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262892/autumn-rose-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Poppies
Poppies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905991/poppiesFree Image from public domain license
Rose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable design
Rose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103510/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Floral
Floral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906846/floralFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Floral. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Floral. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16118454/image-pattern-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254010/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
Roses
Roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908548/rosesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254008/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
Wild roses
Wild roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906436/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, vintage flower, home decor
Photo frame mockup, vintage flower, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819056/photo-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-home-decorView license
Pink roses seen through early morning dew
Pink roses seen through early morning dew
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905220/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain license
White rose border, vintage illustration, editable design
White rose border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747410/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Roses
Roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906162/rosesFree Image from public domain license
Rose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable design
Rose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103508/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Spring blossoms
Spring blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905993/spring-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable design
Vintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259905/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView license
Roses with blue background
Roses with blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908521/roses-with-blue-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, brown aesthetic border background, editable design
Vintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, brown aesthetic border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254005/png-background-blank-space-bloomView license
Camellia
Camellia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905924/camelliaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable design
Vintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259897/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView license
Two roses
Two roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908586/two-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Brown grid background, editable rose border, remixed by rawpixel
Brown grid background, editable rose border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630287/brown-grid-background-editable-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers
Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908414/flowersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable design
Vintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259906/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView license
Geraniums
Geraniums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908470/geraniumsFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, vintage flower, home decor
Photo frame mockup, vintage flower, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819054/photo-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-home-decorView license
Buttercups
Buttercups
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908285/buttercupsFree Image from public domain license
Autumn aesthetic background, vintage paper editable design
Autumn aesthetic background, vintage paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101975/autumn-aesthetic-background-vintage-paper-editable-designView license
Roses and buds
Roses and buds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908518/roses-and-budsFree Image from public domain license
Camellia and butterfly frame, vintage illustration, editable design
Camellia and butterfly frame, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008235/camellia-and-butterfly-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Marchal niel roses
Marchal niel roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905221/marchal-niel-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Rose orange border desktop wallpaper, editable design
Rose orange border desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103509/rose-orange-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Two bunches of yellow roses
Two bunches of yellow roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908262/two-bunches-yellow-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905600/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView license
White and pink roses
White and pink roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908584/white-and-pink-rosesFree Image from public domain license