Edit ImageCrop49SaveSaveEdit Imagestill lifevintage floral still lifeflower still liferose paintingvintage roses paintingsflowervintage botanicalfloralRosesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4970 x 3516 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720270/vintage-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoses in a glass vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906965/roses-glass-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, aesthetic botanical. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715692/vintage-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-remixed-rawpixelView licensePansieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908513/pansiesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn rose flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262892/autumn-rose-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licensePoppieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905991/poppiesFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103510/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFloralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906846/floralFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseFloral. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16118454/image-pattern-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254010/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908548/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254008/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseWild roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906436/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, vintage flower, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819056/photo-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-home-decorView licensePink roses seen through early morning dewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905220/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite rose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747410/white-rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906162/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103508/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpring blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905993/spring-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259905/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView licenseRoses with blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908521/roses-with-blue-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseVintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, brown aesthetic border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254005/png-background-blank-space-bloomView licenseCamelliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905924/camelliaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259897/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView licenseTwo roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908586/two-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseBrown grid background, editable rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630287/brown-grid-background-editable-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908414/flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259906/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView licenseGeraniumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908470/geraniumsFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, vintage flower, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819054/photo-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-home-decorView licenseButtercupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908285/buttercupsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic background, vintage paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101975/autumn-aesthetic-background-vintage-paper-editable-designView licenseRoses and budshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908518/roses-and-budsFree Image from public domain licenseCamellia and butterfly frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008235/camellia-and-butterfly-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseMarchal niel roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905221/marchal-niel-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseRose orange border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103509/rose-orange-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTwo bunches of yellow roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908262/two-bunches-yellow-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905600/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseWhite and pink roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908584/white-and-pink-rosesFree Image from public domain license