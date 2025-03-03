rawpixel
The girl proposition by George Ade by Edward Penfield
public domain book coverbook covertennisedward penfieldpostertennis posterpenfieldvintage book covers
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The girl proposition by George Ade by Edward Penfield. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446341/image-book-people-artsView license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's, the national weekly. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906587/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's, the national. The house of devils. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906547/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's Feb 22 1908 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Collier's November 14, 1903 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906827/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
In Washington's day by Woodrow Wilson begins in Harper's January by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906248/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Collier's, automobile section. Collier's for January 10, in two sections. Section two. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908504/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Worker's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780180/workers-rights-poster-templateView license
Collier's illustrated weekly. Woman's number, New York, November 15th, 1902. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908506/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
The Saturday evening post, November 24, 1906 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908656/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Collier's automobile number, New York, January 17th, 1903 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906745/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Harper's Christmas by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906156/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Harper's January by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908226/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Collier's, the national weekly, Eagle Shannon ropes one by Richard Washburn Child by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906125/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Harper's July by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908653/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Ride your bike poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517710/ride-your-bike-poster-templateView license
People we pass by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906285/image-background-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teacher's day poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636390/teachers-day-poster-template-editable-art-nouveau-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harper's weekly Christmas 1894 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906246/image-christmas-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sports club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040041/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Collier's weekly journal of current events, Fourth-of-July number. July 6th, 1776, July 6th 1901. by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908498/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sports club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549912/sports-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The summer-porch number of the Ladies' home journal by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908655/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635843/art-nouveau-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harper's weekly, Christmas '98 by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906605/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView license
Collier's. "Fore!" by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906744/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license