Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagespell bookwoman readingpostervintage cat posterwoman postercat public domainspellpublic domain postersLippincott's series of select novels. The spell of Ursula, by Mrs. Rowlands.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1028 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2124 x 2480 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Cute 3D halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330858/editable-cute-halloween-design-element-setView licenseLippincott's June J.J. Gould, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648644/lippincotts-june-jj-gould-jrFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLippincott's Julyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906632/lippincotts-julyFree Image from public domain licenseRead a book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682243/read-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLippincott's for Novemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908579/lippincotts-for-novemberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical vintage wizard design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15509128/editable-mystical-vintage-wizard-design-element-setView licenseChicago Sunday tribunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906014/chicago-sunday-tribuneFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801772/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLippincott's for Septemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908572/lippincotts-for-septemberFree Image from public domain licenseGreat reads poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640492/great-reads-poster-templateView licenseOut today, Bearingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906067/out-today-bearingsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811676/online-bookstore-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLippincott's Septemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908298/lippincotts-septemberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical vintage wizard design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507591/editable-mystical-vintage-wizard-design-element-setView licenseVanity, the new weekly paper, for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906358/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793641/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChicago Sunday tribunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906022/chicago-sunday-tribuneFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682361/peaceful-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe black cat for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905893/the-black-cat-for-sale-hereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742588/png-1983-aiga-american-artView licenseScribner's fiction numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908372/scribners-fiction-numberFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065896/lifestyle-magazine-poster-templateView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, complete dramatic newshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905935/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801895/book-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe July century, fiction numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906724/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133338/fiction-book-poster-templateView licenseOuting Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906321/outing-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseStory book club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801569/story-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe bostonian, Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905933/the-bostonian-mayFree Image from public domain licenseRead more poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951535/read-more-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePall mall magazine, February number.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906322/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBooks recommendation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543069/books-recommendation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, Easter, illustrations by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908442/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640608/book-club-poster-templateView licenseLippincott's Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906610/lippincotts-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseStory book club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779407/story-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLundborg's perfumeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906266/lundborgs-perfumesFree Image from public domain licenseRead with kids poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576736/read-with-kids-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScribner's for Marchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906069/scribners-for-marchFree Image from public domain license