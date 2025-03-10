Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage roses public domainpublic domain picture framepainting portraitpublic domainpicture frameprangrose photoportrait frameWoman's portrait enframed with white rosesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 809 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2964 x 4397 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Great Pyramid painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774357/png-adrien-dauzats-art-artistsView licenseWoman's portrait enframed with white roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906853/image-frames-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseWoman's portrait enframed with yellow roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906992/image-frames-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseTwo women enframed with flowers on one sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904208/two-women-enframed-with-flowers-one-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licenseWomen enframed in flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907000/women-enframed-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room interior mockup, editable modern luxury designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928854/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-designView licenseWomen enframed in flowers. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425561/women-enframed-flowers-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with garland of roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908593/woman-with-garland-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle girl with sunflowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908405/little-girl-with-sunflowersFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle girl with grapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906790/little-girl-with-grapesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseYoung woman with pink roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906893/young-woman-with-pink-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseGirl with pink roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906685/girl-with-pink-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle girl with pink flowers and butterflieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906889/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseLittle girl dressed in winter garbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906500/profile-womanFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320205/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908418/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup png element, editable artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796779/picture-frame-mockup-png-element-editable-artworkView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908417/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Greetings from Florida's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804138/png-art-artwork-canvasView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906922/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908420/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908411/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseYoung woman with yellow chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906897/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10901365/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseA Ralston girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905224/ralston-girlFree Image from public domain license