Edit ImageCrop39SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage catcatvintage postcardcashanimalcat vintagecat images vintagepaletteFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2434 x 1878 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCat lover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894001/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908625/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licensePet adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894000/pet-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908623/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licensePets poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577840/pets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908624/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licensePets blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577831/pets-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSave money on anything in dry goods, or fancy goods, go to Frear's Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907752/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePets Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577835/pets-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Bazaar, a busy place.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907587/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePets Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908661/pets-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129039/pet-shop-poster-templateView licenseAutumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907409/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596714/christmas-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCats poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946597/cats-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo editable template, original art illustration from Julie de Graaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093417/cafe-logo-editable-template-original-art-illustration-from-julie-graagView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "I hear the soft note of the echoing voice of an'old, old…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907779/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418343/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "If love is a nettle that makes you smart, then why do you…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907780/image-art-vintage-heartFree Image from public domain licensePet shop Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129021/pet-shop-facebook-story-templateView licenseAt Frear's Bazaar you can save money on your staple and fancy dry goods.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906473/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129038/pet-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732165/black-cat-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907029/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual art exhibition poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23210614/image-cat-animal-artView licenseNew York and Havana Cigar Co., La Paz de Espanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906760/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational cats show poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828493/international-cats-show-poster-templateView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907069/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseCats Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732162/cats-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907066/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseCats Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946599/cats-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908678/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530995/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908670/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530908/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseWhat are the babies after? Lactated Food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908772/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license