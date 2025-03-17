Edit ImageCrop42SaveSaveEdit Imagepotterypalettevintage flowerart supplies vintagevintage postcardvintage fan chromolithographadvertisingflower basketA basket full of flowers, with a fan folded in it.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 966 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 2384 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMan and woman sitting, flowers in foreground.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908745/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo women sitting, one with a parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908831/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseSolon Palmer, Perfumer, New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908729/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseBurley and Company. Porcelain pottery and glassware.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906694/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseFoster's kid gloveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908618/fosters-kid-glovesFree Image from public domain licenseTea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830980/tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseThorley'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907945/thorleysFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695869/aromatherapy-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Armour Canning Co. Pork and beans with tomato sauce. Chicago, U. S. A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906911/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908678/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908670/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894214/coffee-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColburn's Phila. Mustardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906932/colburns-phila-mustardFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032434/blooming-beauty-blog-banner-templateView licenseW. B. - Dr. Warner's Coraline Corsets.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908771/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseOur trademark ham, F. A. Ferris & Co., New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907003/image-arts-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894001/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908529/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205839/beige-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licenseWhite Mountain refrigerators, "The chest with the chill in it."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908817/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932219/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseOur mamma's use Pearline.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907110/our-mammas-use-pearlineFree Image from public domain licenseFruit delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922210/fruit-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA-corn salve knocks the toe corn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908527/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521736/vintage-letters-postcards-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHeinz Tomato Souphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906752/heinz-tomato-soupFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClean up with French Laundry soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906937/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932212/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMay Bloomer, Palmer, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908749/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseRex Brand Extract of Beef. Omaha, U. S. A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907045/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license