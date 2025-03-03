Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imageladies home journaledward penfieldmagazine coverpublic domain journalvintage magazine coversvintage magazin coverenglish journalhorse paintingThe summer-porch number of the Ladies' home journal by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2478 x 3576 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's weekly, a journal of civilization, New York, November 24: 1900 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908643/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseA Kentucky breaking cart by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906041/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseExercising cart by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905953/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's Feb 22 1908 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's January by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908227/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseCollier's, the national weekly. Good-by, summer. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906586/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's weekly journal of current events, Fourth-of-July number. July 6th, 1776, July 6th 1901. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908498/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908559/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic green blog banner template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625736/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908279/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseHarper's September by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908277/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's. "Fore!" by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906744/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's, the national weekly. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906587/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseHarper's October by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908274/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519146/cycling-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908233/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseCollier's, automobile section. Collier's for January 10, in two sections. Section two. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908504/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseCollier's illustrated weekly. Woman's number, New York, November 15th, 1902. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908506/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licenseThe Saturday evening post, November 24, 1906 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908656/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring the word 'Journey' prominently editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22561461/image-background-flower-png-transparentView licenseHarper's February by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908571/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseHarper's January by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908226/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license