Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagebenjamin franklinvintage boatvintage hatspersonartsvintagepublic domainportraitYoung commodoreOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2796 x 3721 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Spark of Ideas editable Facebook post template with portrait of Benjamin Franklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055132/image-art-man-vintageView licenseThe barefoot boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907436/the-barefoot-boyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseThe betrothedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908244/the-betrothedFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseAutumnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906251/autumnFree Image from public domain licenseNew poster poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761596/png-american-art-blackView licenseLittle Purdy's brotherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908404/little-purdys-brotherFree Image from public domain licenseLost boat book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710828/lost-boat-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHarvest (near North Conway)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905228/harvest-near-north-conwayFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723871/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe rescuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908549/the-rescueFree Image from public domain licenseThailand boat trips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477943/thailand-boat-trips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarvest (near North Conway). Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16407530/harvest-near-north-conway-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseThailand boat trips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539820/thailand-boat-trips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908482/spring-timeFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBaby Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908318/baby-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605060/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFishing scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908554/fishing-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517164/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseBritish flag and pennantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906501/british-flag-and-pennantsFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766833/boat-hire-instagram-post-templateView licenseDutch lady with tulipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905970/dutch-lady-with-tulipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage whimsigoth witch design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502656/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-witch-design-element-setView licenseMount Chocoruahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906782/mount-chocoruaFree Image from public domain licenseSunny day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538845/sunny-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe queen of the woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907978/the-queen-the-woodsFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseHappy childhoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907413/happy-childhoodFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478025/outdoor-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKid's play-groundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908221/kids-play-groundFree Image from public domain licenseHello summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538873/hello-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn a strikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908600/strikeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe first bible lessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908406/the-first-bible-lessonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to paradise Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703670/travel-paradise-instagram-post-templateView licenseFirst lesson in musichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908542/first-lesson-musicFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDreaming Daisyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908383/dreaming-daisyFree Image from public domain license