rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Howe
Save
Edit Image
sewingvintage sewingsewing machinevintage postcardsvintage advertisement sewing machinepublic domain sewingpublic sewing19th century
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView license
Household Sewing Machine Co., Providence, R. I.
Household Sewing Machine Co., Providence, R. I.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908806/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Simple, durable, complete, the White is king. 500,000 White machines now in use.
Simple, durable, complete, the White is king. 500,000 White machines now in use.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907040/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908779/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Facebook cover template, editable design
Beach club Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783410/beach-club-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
The leading attraction of the day, the white elephant and the Great White sewing machine. The White is king. The best made…
The leading attraction of the day, the white elephant and the Great White sewing machine. The White is king. The best made…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908761/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Standard rotary shuttle sewing machine - the nation's pride. Old style 30 stitches per minute. On the Standard 2000…
The Standard rotary shuttle sewing machine - the nation's pride. Old style 30 stitches per minute. On the Standard 2000…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908782/image-astronaut-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249354/fashion-history-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template, editable design
New collection Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733792/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Hoo! Hoo! Who will be the next president? Hoo! Hoo! Wants a president when the "White is king" of all sewing machines.
Hoo! Hoo! Who will be the next president? Hoo! Hoo! Wants a president when the "White is king" of all sewing machines.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908802/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram story template, editable design
Beach party Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053097/beach-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
"Domestic"
"Domestic"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908703/domesticFree Image from public domain license
Tropical resort Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical resort Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643471/tropical-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Eldredge - leads the world
The Eldredge - leads the world
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906933/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630415/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Chas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.
Chas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908568/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Beach party blog banner template, editable design
Beach party blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830812/beach-party-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Gough's hats are the best. Specialty extra light weights.
Gough's hats are the best. Specialty extra light weights.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907055/image-arts-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ray Hubbell's patent ornamental metal corners for oil cloths.
Ray Hubbell's patent ornamental metal corners for oil cloths.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908731/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Singer
Singer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908740/singerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable design
New collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643475/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
New Remington sewing machine no. 3. The easiest running machine in the world. Last for ever
New Remington sewing machine no. 3. The easiest running machine in the world. Last for ever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908735/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tropical resort blog banner template, editable text
Tropical resort blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821552/tropical-resort-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Domestic - Domestic patterns
Domestic - Domestic patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template, editable design
New collection blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752015/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Buy the new Remington sewing machine
Buy the new Remington sewing machine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906945/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history blog banner template, editable design
Fashion history blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807285/fashion-history-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Magee furnaces, ranges & stoves - lead the market wherever known
Magee furnaces, ranges & stoves - lead the market wherever known
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908744/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547446/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Go away! This is Libby McNeill & Libby's Cooked Corned Beef for grandma
Go away! This is Libby McNeill & Libby's Cooked Corned Beef for grandma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908805/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template
Fashion history Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13025396/fashion-history-instagram-post-templateView license
The AMC Perfect Cereals - for sale by you grocer
The AMC Perfect Cereals - for sale by you grocer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907992/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622966/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Burger & Co., fine furniture manufacturers. N. W. cor. Eleventh & Market Sts.
Burger & Co., fine furniture manufacturers. N. W. cor. Eleventh & Market Sts.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906688/image-arts-burger-vintageFree Image from public domain license