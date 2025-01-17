Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechickasawduelbattlepetersburgparisarmy paintinghistorical battlevintage postcardBattle of the Crater, Petersburg, Va.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 752 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3310 x 2074 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBayonet drill at Fort Bragg, N. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908259/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseArriving at Indiantown Gap, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908014/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseFort Necessity, site of Washington's first real battle, on National Highway, 11 miles east of Uniontown, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906975/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseTanks rolling across fields in search of the enemyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908757/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseSycamore Street, looking south, Petersburg, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906877/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267261/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseTanks ready for maneuvershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906777/tanks-ready-for-maneuversFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseTwo of the Army's tremendous army armada, one of the super flying fortresses and a mighty air transport as they pass in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906776/image-texture-paper-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseA green bench romance at Florida wild animal ranch, St. Petersburg, Florida, "the sunshine city"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905295/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseBattle of Fredericksburg, laying the pontoon bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseThomas Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908907/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267382/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseMonticello Hotel, Norfolk, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908762/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267298/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseKitchen (in Kenmore, built 1752), Fredericksburg, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906983/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267301/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseWashington at Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907076/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Court House, Columbia, S. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908851/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640645/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseU. S. Capitol, at night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908903/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641101/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhite House Sightseeing Tourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907071/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseT-26. Mr. Ground Hog, the original weather prophethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908352/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397456/kind-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe famous green benches at St. Petersburg, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906314/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641172/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIndian petroglyphs at Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Manitou Springs, Colorado.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906779/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640708/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe U. S. Capitol, from the air, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907089/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license