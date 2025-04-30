rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The bloom of health again rests on the cheeks of our darling, thanks to Parker's Tonic
Save
Edit Image
dog paintingvintage dogdogpublic domainpublic domain animals paintingsvintage library cards19th centuryvintage medicine
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907043/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup
Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905271/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Warners Safe Rheumatic Cure
Warners Safe Rheumatic Cure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907786/warners-safe-rheumatic-cureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905305/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395983/imageView license
Pond's Extract - Shamming sick. Who said "rats"?
Pond's Extract - Shamming sick. Who said "rats"?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907719/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395922/imageView license
Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseases
Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395955/imageView license
Two girls and a dog, one holding a doll, looking at another doll in a stroller.
Two girls and a dog, one holding a doll, looking at another doll in a stroller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908020/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Singer
Singer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908740/singerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716026/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
J. & P. Coats thread, winter supplies
J. & P. Coats thread, winter supplies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907836/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395824/imageView license
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907018/image-plant-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView license
T. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff…
T. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908023/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Coffee beans label template
Coffee beans label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView license
A happy Christmas to you.
A happy Christmas to you.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907796/happy-christmas-youFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements, featuring vintage art and vintage style customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements, featuring vintage art and vintage style customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334329/image-png-flower-plant-transparentView license
Take Hood's Sarsaparilla 100 doses one dollar.
Take Hood's Sarsaparilla 100 doses one dollar.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396114/imageView license
Merrick Thread Co., Best Six Cord, 8.
Merrick Thread Co., Best Six Cord, 8.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907917/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395894/imageView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable design
Retro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Ayer's Pill
Ayer's Pill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908051/ayers-pillFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906363/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
College library poster template, editable text and design
College library poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597185/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Compliments of the Midland Coffee, the best package coffee in the world
Compliments of the Midland Coffee, the best package coffee in the world
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906532/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Champion St. Bernard "Otho" winner of 31 first prizes - James Pyle's Pearline washing compound
Champion St. Bernard "Otho" winner of 31 first prizes - James Pyle's Pearline washing compound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905320/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView license
"It's easy to dye with Diamond Dyes."
"It's easy to dye with Diamond Dyes."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907830/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license